The Hunt: Apple TV removes show material, pulls back release after makers faces plagiarism allegations The makers of Apple TV thriller The Hunt are being investigated copying their show's story from previously published 1973 novel titled, Shoot by Douglas Fairbairn and film with the same name.

New Delhi:

Apple TV has launched an internal inquiry into allegations of plagiarism linked to its upcoming investigative drama The Hunt. The platform is reportedly assessing concerns raised by writers and creators who believe the series bears troubling similarities to previously published 1973 novel titled, Shoot by Douglas Fairbairn.

It is significant to note that the book was previously adapted into a movie names Shoot which released in 1976.

What is the controversy?

According to Variety, the controversy escalated when multiple creatives claimed that elements of the show’s premise, narrative beats and investigative structure resembled work they had submitted to studios in earlier years. The allegations, though not yet proven, have stirred unease within writing circles, where fears of idea-theft often go unspoken.

Writers’ fears resurface amid industry tension

For many writers, the situation has reopened long-standing anxieties about intellectual property protection in an industry where story pitches often circulate through multiple hands. Several creators have reportedly pointed out unusually specific overlaps, prompting Apple to take the matter 'seriously', as per insiders quoted in several reports.

The scrutiny comes at a time when streaming platforms are under increasing pressure to maintain ethical creative standards. With pitch decks, treatments and concept bibles now shared more widely than ever, writers argue that safeguarding originality is no longer optional, it is essential to trust within the business.

Apple conducts internal assessment

Sources suggest that Apple’s review will examine communication trails, development timelines and any submitted materials that may establish whether The Hunt developed independently or drew inspiration from prior work. The company has refrained from making public statements but is said to be collaborating closely with its legal and creative teams.

Industry observers note that the outcome could influence how streamers handle idea submissions moving forward, potentially prompting reforms in documentation and consent protocols.

