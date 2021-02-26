Image Source : TWITTER/@NEHGOV 'The Great Gatsby' to be made into animated feature film

Writer F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 classic novel The Great Gatsby is set to be made into an animated feature film. The adaptation will be helmed by William Joyce, Oscar winner in 2012 in the Best Short Film (Animated) category for his film, The Fantastic Flying Books Of Mr. Morris Lessmore. Writer Brian Selznick is also associated with The Great Gatsby project. An official announcement on the cast is yet to be made.

Joyce said: "Gatsby continues to cast a powerful spell over readers unlike any other book in American letters. Much of the power of Gatsby comes from the enchantment of Fitzgerald's prose. He created a vivid dreamscape that, to some degree, has eluded filmmakers since the silent era."

He added: "The previous film versions were constrained by live action, but innovative animation could finally realise the elusive quality of the novel."

Joyce will direct the animated feature, based on a script by Selznick, celebrated author of The Invention Of Hugo Cabret (which was adapted into Martin Scorsese's 2011 release, Hugo) and Wonderstruck (made into a film of the same name in 2017 by Todd Haynes)

Selznick said: "I've been friends with William Joyce for nearly my entire career. I've always marvelled at his ability to invent indelible worlds and unforgettable characters. When he told me about his dream of making Gatsby into an animated movie, I immediately understood what a magical synthesis this could be."

"I'm thrilled to help him bring this unique cinematic experience to life," he added, about the animated attempt, to be brought alive by DNEG Feature Animation.

The Great Gatsby has notably been filmed as live action films in Hollywood in 1974 and 2013.

In 2013, Baz Luhrmann recreated Fitzgerald's novel for the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton and Isla Fisher.

Jack Clayton's 1974 version, based on Francis Ford Coppola's screenplay, stars Robert Redford, Mia Farrow and Bruce Dern.

That apart, there has been a silent film in 1926, besides a version in 1949 starring Alan Ladd, Betty Field and Macdonald Carey. In 2000, a TV film was made based on the novel, which stars Toby Stephens, Mira Sorvino, and Paul Rudd.