Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene explained: Will Tom Holland return for Spider-Man 5?

New Delhi:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has hit the screens, and that is the only thing the internet has been talking about. Tom Holland carries the franchise forward after Spider-Man: Homecoming

(2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home

(2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home

(2021), making it a memorable day for fans of the superhero. While fans have been noting several key elements from the film, it is the post-credits scene that has left fans talking. Let's try and decode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Proceed only if you've already watched the film or don't mind having key plot points revealed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene explained

Unlike most Marvel films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day does not feature a mid-credits scene. Instead, fans have to wait until the very end for a brief post-credits sequence. It may not be packed with cameos or jokes, but it drops an intriguing clue about what's next for Spider-Man.

The scene begins with Peter Parker's friend, Ned Leeds' "Spidey Tracker" app picking up another Spider-Man signal. Moments later, the tracker starts malfunctioning. The signal shoots out of New York City and heads straight into outer space. That's where the sequence ends.

Marvel doesn't reveal who the tracker is following. The entire scene is animated, leaving the identity of the Spider-Man a mystery. The film wraps up with the words, "SPIDER-MAN WILL RETURN," making it clear that Peter Parker's story isn't over yet.

Is Marvel teasing Spider-Man's next MCU appearance?

The post-credits scene feels more like a tease than a big reveal. It raises questions without offering clear answers. The signal travelling into space could be Marvel's way of hinting at bigger stories ahead, especially with Avengers: Doomsday expected to explore the multiverse on a much larger scale.

At this point, it's impossible to say whose signal the tracker detects. It could belong to Tom Holland's Peter Parker. It could point to another Spider-Man from across the multiverse. Or Marvel could be introducing someone entirely new.

The studio leaves every possibility open. While the scene doesn't offer the kind of shocking twist fans may have expected, it does exactly what a post-credits scene is meant to do. It keeps audiences guessing and builds excitement for Spider-Man's next chapter.

Also read:

Spider-Man Brand New Day Movie Review: Tom Holland's Peter Parker's darkest chapter is sincere but overstretched