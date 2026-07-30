Spider-Man: Brand New Day X review is out; social media users react to Tom Holland and Zendaya's film

New Delhi:

Tom Holland and Zendaya's much-awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally hit theatres, and social media reactions are already pouring in. Marvel fans are sharing their first thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), with many praising Tom Holland's performance and the film's plot.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film picks up after the events of the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. It follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who is now alone as no one in the world remembers him. Read on to find out what X users are saying about the film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day X review

So far, the Marvel film has received positive reactions from audiences online, with many praising Tom Holland’s performance and calling it their "favourite Tom Holland Spidey film". One user wrote, "Just finished #SpiderManBrandNewDay and I loved it Easily my favorite Tom Holland Spidey film so far.It has so much heart and is incredibly emotionally resonant (sic)."

Another user praised the film's cinematography and action-packed scenes, calling it an "absolute visual treat". The user wrote, "Not Like No Way Home, But I Just Loved It An Absolute Visual Treat With Absolute Action Set pieces Which is Blended With Emotional Tooo Some Sequence Were Absolute Theatre Stuff. Tom Holland as Spider Man Was Just Superb TOTALLY SATISFIED (sic)."

One user also praised director Destin Daniel Cretton, saying he "nailed it" and calling Spider-Man: Brand New Day "the best Spider-Man film in the MCU". They wrote, "destin daniel cretton absolutely nailed it with spider-man brand new day, this is easily the best spider-man film in the mcu, tom holland delivers his best performance yet, the visuals are stunning, the action is incredible, and i loved all the insomniac references, great film! (sic)."

See more X reactions below:

Spider-Man Brand New Day: Cast details

Apart from Tom Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Liza Colon-Zayas in key roles. Notably, Indian viewers got an early release, as the film is set for its worldwide release on July 31, 2026.

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