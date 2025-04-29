Shah Rukh Khan to feature in a Marvel film? Here's what we know so far An X handle named Marvel Leaks has claimed that talks are going on between Marvel and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for an MCU film. But is the rumour true?

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, can now be seen making his way to Hollywood. Reportedly, the actor can feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). An X account named Marvel Leaks has claimed that the Bollywood superstar is in talks with Marvel movie makers for his Hollywood films. However, it was made clear that this project is not a part of the upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday'. If this news proves to be true, then Shah Rukh will join the select few Bollywood stars who have become a part of Marvel movies.

Shah Rukh in talks with Marvel

Marvel Leaks wrote in a tweet, 'News/Speculation: Shah Rukh Khan is in early talks with Marvel Studios for a future project (this is not Avengers: Doomsday).' This tweet created a stir among the fans. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Marvel Studios or Shah Rukh yet. If this turns out to be true to SRK will join the list of actors like Farhan Akhtar, Harish Patel, and Mohan Kapoor.

Hollywood stars like King Khan

Many actors who have worked in Marvel films like Shah Rukh Khan a lot. Recently, 'Captain America: Brave New World' star Anthony Mackie called Shah Rukh his favourite Bollywood celebrity. Mackie called SRK 'a wonderful actor'. He said that he would like to fly with him to an island in India. His film showed the story of the emergence of an Eternal in the Indian Ocean, which gave rise to the possibility of a superhero or villain emerging from India. Apart from this, Doctor Strange, i.e. Benedict Cumberbatch, has also praised Shah Rukh's talent. He said that stars like Shah Rukh can make a great contribution to the world of Marvel. Kamala has described him as her favourite actor in the 'Miss Marvel' series. Also, the song from 'Swades' was played in 'Deadpool 2'.

Shah Rukh Khan's next Bollywood film

Talking about the work front, after Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will now be seen in 'King'. Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan will be seen along with the superstar. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who has made films like 'Pathaan', 'War' and 'Fighter'. Earlier, this film was being directed by Sujoy Ghosh, but later he distanced himself from this project.

