Box Office Report: Ground Zero fails Monday test, a look at Kesari 2, Jaat and Phule's collections On Monday, the earnings of 'Kesari 2', 'Ground Zero', and 'Jaat' at the ticket counter declined. Let's see which film collected the most on April 28, 2025.

New Delhi:

On Monday, there was a decline in the earnings of several films at the box office. Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' collection decreased by 70 per cent yesterday. The collection of 'Kesari 2' fell by 62 per cent and Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' by 69 per cent. Let's read how much these films collected on Monday?

Ground Zero

'Ground Zero' had a weak start at the box office. However, its earnings improved later. The film managed itself over the weekend. After collecting Rs 1.15 crore on the first day, it collected Rs 1.9 crore on Saturday. The film collected Rs 2.15 crore on Sunday, but its earnings declined by 70 per cent on Monday. The film collected Rs 63 lakh on Monday. Talking about the total earnings of the film, it has collected Rs 5.83 crore so far. For the unversed, 'Ground Zero' is based on the elimination of the dreaded terrorist 'Gazi Baba'. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film also features actors like Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rocky Raina and Guneet Singh.

Kesari: Chapter 2

'Kesari: Chapter 2' also made a jump over the weekend. The film collected Rs 8.1 crore with a rise on Sunday. However, the film's earnings decreased on Monday. The film collected Rs 3 crore on Monday with a fall of 62 per cent. Akshay Kumar starrer touched the figure of 50 crores on the eighth day of its release. It started with 7.75 crores on the opening day. The film has collected Rs 68.4 crore from the box office so far, with a rise over the weekend. The budget of 'Kesari: Chapter 2' is said to be around Rs 150 crore.

Phule

Despite being better than its competitors in terms of direction and storyline, Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule is yearning for audiences in theatres. Based on the life history of social reformers Joyitba Phule and Savitribai Phule, the film showed improvement on Monday. The film earned Rs 0.15 crore on day one, Rs 0.3 crore on day 2 and Rs 0.6 crore on day three. Showing growth on Monday, the film earned Rs 0.24 on day 4, with its total collection being Rs 1.29 crore so far.

Jaat

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' also weakened on Monday. Its earnings at the box office have also declined. The film has collected Rs 62 lakh on Monday. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has earned Rs 85.62 crore so far.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's 'Andaz Apna Apna' poses threat to new releases, know day 3 box office collection