Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman's shoot begins

Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2020 15:54 IST
Robert Pattinson

Director Matt Reeves has started shooting for Robert Pattinson-led DC superhero movie "The Batman". The filmmaker on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce the beginning of the first schedule of the much-anticipated Warner Bros. film.

"#DayOne #TheBatman," he captioned an image of a clapperboard and also tagged the film's director of photography Greig Fraser.

The Batman, which is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021, also features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Reeves has penned the script with Mattson Tomlin.

