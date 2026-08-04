Mary Rivera, who played Ned's grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, dies at 82

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Mary Rivera, who portrayed the beloved grandmother of Jacob Batalon's character Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82. The Hawaii-based actress reportedly suffered a stroke. Despite her brief screen time, Rivera won the hearts of Marvel fans with her warm presence and understated humour.

She played Ned's grandmother in Spider-Man

According to reports, Rivera fell into a coma after the stroke. When doctors informed her family that there was very little hope of recovery, they made the difficult decision to withdraw life support.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was Rivera's only on-screen acting credit. In the film, she delivered her dialogue in Tagalog, adding authenticity to one of the movie's most memorable scenes.

Rivera cherished her Marvel experience

Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her family shared that she treasured the opportunity to work with Marvel and remained deeply grateful to have been part of one of cinema's biggest superhero films.

Her memorable scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Although Rivera appeared in just one feature film, her brief scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home became a fan favourite. She played Ned's Filipino grandmother during the sequence in which Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man unexpectedly arrives at Ned's home after being pulled in from another universe.

Speaking calmly in Tagalog, Rivera's character remains remarkably unfazed by the extraordinary situation. Instead, she casually asks the confused superhero to clear the webs from the ceiling before continuing with her chores, creating one of the film's most humorous and memorable moments.

Spider-Man movies' collections

Tom Holland's Spider-Man films have consistently performed well at the Indian box office, with each instalment surpassing or matching the success of its predecessor. According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Homecoming finished its run with Rs 88.35 crore, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home at Rs 95.55 crore. Spider-Man: No Way Home emerged as a blockbuster, collecting Rs 212.50 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now raced to Rs 281.75 crore in just five days, overtaking all previous Spider-Man films in India and continuing its record-breaking run.

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