Vincent Pastore, The Sopranos actor, dies at 80 in New York; fans pay tribute

New Delhi:

The Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore has died at the age of 80. He was widely known for playing Salvatore Bonpensiero in the hit TV show The Sopranos. The news of his demise has left his fans and industry colleagues in deep shock. Tributes have poured in on social media.

The exact reason for his death is not known yet. However, Pastore is survived by his daughter, Renee Pastore.

Vincent Pastore passes away

Veteran actor Vincent Pastore passed away aged 80. According to a report by AP, Bob McGowan, who managed Vincent Pastore during and after his run on The Sopranos, learned about the actor's death on Saturday from another client and Sopranos actor, Vincent Curatola.

McGowan said Pastore was found at his home on New York City Island after he had not been heard from for a few days.

Tributes pour in for Vincent Pastore

Robert Attermann, who represented Pastore for over 30 years, including before his time on The Sopranos, said in an email to AP, "Vinny was one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known,” Attermann said. “He treated everyone with warmth and respect, never turning down a fan who wanted a photograph or an autograph. He genuinely appreciated the people who supported him and always made them feel valued."

Social media users also remembered Vincent Pastore and paid heartfelt tribute to the late actor. One X user wrote, "Vincent Pastore, Italian American excellence. You will be missed." Another post read, "Vincent Pastore played one of the most memorable characters in the best show ever made. It wasn’t just because of his name either. His arc was one of the most gut wrenching in TV history, and he played the role to perfection. RIP, legend (sic)."

Vincent Pastore's famous shows

In his acting career, Vincent Pastore has featured in several shows and films. He rose to fame for his iconic role as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on the HBO series The Sopranos. The show also stars Michael Imperioli and others. Created by David Chase, the gangster drama has an IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10 and was well received by audiences.

About Vincent Pastore's early life

According to details available on IMDb, Pastore was born into an Italian-American family in the Bronx and grew up in New Rochelle, New York. After high school, he joined the US Navy and later studied at Pace University for three years. He eventually got into acting after becoming friends with Matt and Kevin Dillon.

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