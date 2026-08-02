Spider-Man: Brand New Day races past Rs 150 cr in India on Day 3; keeps box office momentum | See collection

New Delhi:

Tom Holland's latest film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has been performing well at the Indian box office since its release. After opening to a strong response, the Marvel superhero film witnessed a noticeable jump in its box office earnings on Saturday, its third day in theatres. The film has managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark within three days.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles. The film marks the fourth instalment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise. Read on to find out how much Spider-Man 4 earned on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses Rs 150 crore in India

According to trade tracker, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 66.75 crore across 17,703 shows on Day 3. The film recorded an overall English occupancy of 69.67%, with the highest occupancy of 76.67% recorded during the night shows, followed by 75.56% in the evening, 71.78% in the afternoon and 54.67% in the morning shows.

With this, the film has earned Rs 176.70 crore in India so far, whereas its total gross collection stands at Rs 211.27 crore.

Notably, the film had an early release in India on July 30, 2026. The Hollywood film hit theatres worldwide on July 31, 2026. Talking about its first-day collection in India, the film opened with Rs 60.60 crore across 17,250 shows, making it the biggest Hollywood opener in India.

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