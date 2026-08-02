Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets India box office record, beats Avengers Endgame, Avatar and The Odyssey

New Delhi:

Hollywood's superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has set a new benchmark for Hollywood films in India. The Tom Holland-starrer crossed the Rs 200 crore gross mark within just three days of release, making it the fastest international film to achieve the milestone in the country.

The film's three-day total now stands at Rs 211.27 crore gross, putting it ahead of the pace set by Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Spider-Man's strong run in India continues

Hollywood's Spider-Man has always been one of the top box office earners in the Indian film market, but Brand New Day has taken things up several notches by hitting the Rs 200-crore mark within just three days.

In addition, it has made contributions towards cementing Spider-Man's place in the international box office league. The movie collection of all Spider-Man movies is now above USD 11 billion, making the spider one of the most bankable superheroes ever on celluloid.

Spider-Man joins an elite list of record-breakers

The scale of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's success becomes clearer when compared with recent Hollywood heavyweights. In just three days, the film has raced ahead of the pace set by Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey at the Indian box office.

A record without relying on nostalgia

What makes the feat particularly noteworthy is that Brand New Day is taking a different route from its predecessor. While Spider-Man: No Way Home drew audiences with its multiverse storyline and the return of earlier Spider-Man actors, the latest film focuses on Peter Parker's life after the world has forgotten his identity.

The film marks Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Spider-Man, making him the first actor to headline four standalone live-action films centred on the Marvel superhero. The fresh storyline appears to have resonated with audiences, helping the film maintain strong momentum beyond its opening day.

Cast, makers and plot

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal.

Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter as he tries to rebuild his life after Doctor Strange's spell erased the world's memory of his identity. As he attempts to move forward, a new threat forces him back into action.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day races past Rs 150 cr in India on Day 3; keeps box office momentum | See collection