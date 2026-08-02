The Odyssey becomes Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film in India, surpasses Oppenheimer

New Delhi:

Academy award-winning director Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has reached a significant milestone at the Indian box office. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has overtaken Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing Christopher Nolan film in the country.

The achievement comes a little over two weeks after the film opened in cinemas. Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken over the box office this weekend, The Odyssey has continued to attract audiences, helping it edge past Oppenheimer's lifetime India collections.

A new benchmark for Nolan in India

For years, Oppenheimer was Nolan's biggest success in India, reflecting the filmmaker's growing popularity among Indian audiences. Before that, films such as Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk had all enjoyed successful theatrical runs, but none matched Oppenheimer's performance.

The Odyssey has now gone one step further. Backed by strong advance bookings, sold-out IMAX shows and steady footfalls over the past two weeks, the film has set a new benchmark for Nolan's films in India.

Another milestone in an already strong run

The Odyssey has been among the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India, performing strongly across multiplex chains and premium screens. According to Sacnilk, the film's latest milestone places it ahead of Oppenheimer to become Christopher Nolan's most successful theatrical release in the country.

Day-wise collection

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey got off to a strong start with Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day. It picked up further over the weekend, earning Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday, before slowing to Rs 7.02 crore on its first Monday, as is typical for big-ticket releases. The film held well through the weekdays and continued to draw audiences in its second week, crossing the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within seven days. Despite new releases arriving in cinemas, The Odyssey maintained a steady run, taking its India gross to Rs 141.55 crore, according to Sacnilk, and surpassing Oppenheimer to become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film in the country.

About the film

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic and follows Odysseus' long journey home after the Trojan War. Staying true to Nolan's filmmaking style, the film combines large-scale practical filmmaking with an emotionally driven story.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel and Elliot Page.

Also Read:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets India box office record, beats Avengers Endgame, Avatar and The Odyssey