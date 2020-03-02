Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda makes Hollywood debut with Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, first look out

Bollywood actor Rnadeep Hooda has captured many hearts since the beginning of his film career. From a sensual performance in "Jism 2" to being a kidnapper in "Highway", Hooda has achieved great success in just a few years. The actor is now all set to make his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. Randeep Hooda's first look for the film is now out and, we must say he looks super ready to impress his fans all the way.

Extraction is a Netflix film directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, of the directing duo Russo Brothers. Take a look at Randeep Hooda's first look in the film.

Randeep Hooda look in Extraction

Talking about this association, Randeep said in a press statement, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.” Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

“It (Randeep’s character) is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions,” he added.

Earlier, the makers shared Chris Hemsworth's first look in the film.

The reason he looks so perfect in #Extraction: Because Hem’s Worth it. pic.twitter.com/KQpI3wZIS1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 19, 2020

'Extraction will star streaming on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

