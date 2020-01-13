Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker leads with 11 nominations

Filmmaker Todd Phillips' "Joker", an origin story about superhero Batman's biggest enemy Joker, led the Oscar nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Sam Mendes' World War drama "1917", Quentin Tarantino's ode to Los Angeles "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", and Martin Scorsese's mob epic "The Irishman" followed close behind with 10 nods each. Those films, along with "Ford v Ferrari", "Jojo Rabbit", "Little Women", "Marriage Story" and "Parasite" will compete for Best Picture, reports variety.com.

Female filmmakers were entirely shut out of the Best Director race. Along with Phillips, the nominees in the category include Scorsese for "The Irishman," Mendes for "1917", Tarantino for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" and Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite".

Here is the complete list of Oscar nominations 2020:

BEST FILM:

* "Ford v Ferrari"

* "The Irishman"

* "Jojo Rabbit"

* "Joker"

* "Little Women"

* "Marriage Story"

* "1917"

* "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

* "Parasite"

BEST ACTOR (MALE):

* Antonio Banderas ("Pain And Glory")

* Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

* Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

* Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

* Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE):

* Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

* Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

* Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

* Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

* Renee Zellweger ("Judy")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE):

* Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood")

* Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

* Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

* Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

* Brad Pitt ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE):

* Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

* Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

* Scarlett Johannson ("Jojo Rabbit")

* Florence Pugh ("Little Women")

* Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

BEST DIRECTOR:

* Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

* Todd Phillips ("Joker")

* Sam Mendes ("1917")

* Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

* Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

* "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

* "I Lost My Body"

* "Klaus"

* "Missing Link"

* "Toy Story 4"

BEST ANIMATED SHORT:

* "Dcera"

* "Hair Love"

* "Kitbull"

* "Memorable"

* "Sister"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

* Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")

* Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit")

* Todd Phillips and Scott Silver ("Joker")

* Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham ("Just Mercy")

* Greta Gerwig ("Little Women")

* Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

* Rian Johnson ("Knives Out")

* Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")

* Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns ("1917")

* Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

* Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han ("Parasite")

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

* Rodrigo Prieto ("The Irishman")

* Lawrence Sher ("Joker")

* Jarin Blaschke ("The Lighthouse")

* Roger Deakins ("1917")

* Robert Richardson ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

BEST FOREIGN FEATURE FILM:

* "Corpus Christi"

* "Honeyland"

* "Les Miserables"

* "Pain And Glory"

* "Parasite"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

* Julia Rieichert and Steven Bognar ("American Factory")

* Feras Fayyad ("The Cave")

* Petra Costa ("The Edge Of Democracy")

* Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts ("For Sama")

* Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov ("Honeyland")

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT:

* Seung-jun Yi ("In The Absence")

* Carol Dysinger ("Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone")

* Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas ("Life Overtakes Me")

* Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan ("St. Louis Superman")

* Laura Nix ("Walk Run Cha-Cha")

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM:

* "Brotherhood"

* "Nefta Football Club"

* "The Neighbors' Window"

* "Saria"

* "A Sister"

BEST FILM EDITING:

* Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland ("Ford v Ferrari")

* Thelma Schoonmaker ("The Irishman")

* Tom Eagles ("Jojo Rabbit")

* Jeff Groth ("Joker")

* Jinmo Yang ("Parasite")

BEST SOUND EDITING:

* Don Sylvester ("Ford v Ferrari")

* Alan Robert Murray ("Joker")

* Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate ("1917")

* Wylie Stateman ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

* Matthew Wood and David Acord ("Star Wars: The Rise Of SkyWalker")

BEST SOUND MIXING:

* "Ad Astra"

* "Ford v Ferrari"

* "Joker"

* "1917"

* "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

* Bob Shaw and Regina Graves ("The Irishman")

* Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova ("Jojo Rabbit")

* Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales ("1917")

* Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

* Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo ("Parasite")

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

* Hildur Guonadottir ("Joker")

* Alexandre Desplat ("Little Women")

* Randy Newman ("Marriage Story")

* Thomas Newman ("1917")

* John Williams ("Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker")

* Nicholas Britell ("The King")

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

* "I can't let you throw yourself away" ("Toy Story 4")

* "I'm gonna love me again" ("Rocketman")

* "I'm standing with you" ("Breakthrough")

* "Into the unknown" ("Frozen 2")

* "Stand up" ("Harriet")

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR:

* "Bombshell"

* "Joker"

* "Judy"

* "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

* "1917"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

* Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson ("The Irishman")

* Mayes C. Rubeo ("Jojo Rabbit")

* Mark Bridges ("Joker")

* "Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran)

* Arianne Phillips ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

* "Avengers: Endgame"

* "The Irishman"

* "1917"

* "The Lion King"

* "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"

