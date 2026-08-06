Spider-Man: Brand New Day slows down after a strong run, records lowest India collection on Day 7

New Delhi:

Tom Holland's latest film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has completed its first week in theatres, and the Marvel superhero film has witnessed a slowdown at the Indian box office. After maintaining a strong pace during its opening days, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection so far on Day 7 (August 5).

Destin Daniel Cretton's directorial venture got an early release on July 30 and opened with Rs 60.60 crore on its opening day, quickly emerging as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year. The film also broke several records, surpassing the collections of Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey within three days. Read on to know how much it earned on Day 7.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 7

Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw a noticeable dip in its earnings as it entered the weekdays. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15.20 crore on Day 7 across 16,725 shows, with an overall English occupancy of 20.83%.

The highest occupancy, 26.78%, was recorded during the night shows, followed by 25% in the evening, 19.22% in the afternoon, and 12.33% in the morning shows.

Spider-Man BND total box office collection in India so far

Despite the slowdown, Spider-Man 4 has managed to maintain a strong overall performance at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 318.45 crore, while it has grossed Rs 380.78 crore at the domestic box office.

About Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth standalone Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. The previous films in the superhit franchise include Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). For those who may not know, Tom Holland's character Peter Parker was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War (2016) by Robert Downey Jr's character Iron Man.

Apart from Tom Holland, the film features Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, with Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in key roles. It also stars Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas. The Hollywood film is produced under the banners of Marvel Studios, Columbia Pictures, and Pascal Pictures.

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