Verity trailer is out now; Dakota Johnson uncovers dark secrets in Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett thriller

New Delhi:

Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer for Verity, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles and is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Nick Antosca.

The trailer introduces an unsettling story centred on a writer who is brought into the home of a wealthy couple and soon begins uncovering secrets that could change her understanding of the family.

What is Verity about?

The film follows Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, a novelist who is hired by Jeremy Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett, to complete the autobiography of his wife Verity, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

Verity is unable to finish the book after suffering a serious health condition following an accident. Lowen initially has reservations about taking over another writer's work, warning Jeremy that readers could notice the difference in writing styles. He nevertheless asks her to continue with the project.

As Lowen begins living with the couple and researching Verity's work, she discovers disturbing material and starts questioning how much she really knows about the family.

Verity trailer hints at dark secrets

The trailer establishes the film as an erotic psychological thriller, with Lowen's professional assignment gradually turning into something far more disturbing. Her stay at the Crawford home exposes her to secrets surrounding Verity, while the boundaries between truth, fiction and manipulation begin to blur.

The trailer carries the tagline, 'A writer's words should be honest, bloody, and a little bit terrifying.' It ends with Hathaway's character delivering another ominous warning: 'This is your final warning: only darkness ahead.'

Watch the Verity trailer here:

Anne Hathaway reunites with Michael Showalter

Verity marks another collaboration between Anne Hathaway and director Michael Showalter. The two previously worked together on The Idea of You, the 2024 romantic drama based on Robinne Lee's novel, which is available on Prime Video.

The cast of Verity also includes Ismael Cruz Cordóva, Brady Wagner, KK Moggie, Michael Abbott Jr and Irina Dvorovenko.

Verity is the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation

The film joins a growing list of screen adaptations of Hoover's novels. It Ends with Us was released in 2024, followed by Regretting You in 2025 and Reminders of Him in 2026.

Verity is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on Prime Video.

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