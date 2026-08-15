Mark Rydell, Oscar-nominated On Golden Pond director, dies at 97; Bette Midler pays tribute

New Delhi:

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mark Rydell, best known for directing On Golden Pond, has died at the age of 97. The news of the veteran director's death has left fans and the film industry in deep shock. Actress and singer Bette Midler mourned his death and paid tribute to him on social media with an emotional post.

Mark Rydell passes away at 97

Hollywood director Mark Rydell died on Friday, August 14, 2026, at the age of 97. According to details available on IMDb, he was born on March 23, 1929, in New York, USA. Mark Rydell is survived by his children, including daughter Amy and sons Christopher and Alexander. Christopher and Amy are from his first marriage to actress Joanne Linville, while Alexander was born from his second marriage to producer Esther Rydell.

Bette Midler pays heartfelt tribute to Mark Rydell

Actress and singer Bette Midler took to her Instagram handle to pay tribute to Mark Rydell with a carousel post. She wrote, "Mark Rydell, the director of my first film, The Rose, died this morning. He was an actor of note before he became a director, and I was so lucky to have met him when I did; he taught me so much on The Rose and later on For The Boys. Two Oscar nominations, both because of him. He was the actor’s whisperer; just a few words was all it took to understand what was needed. Devoted to Meisner. So many happy memories. RIP (sic)."

'On Golden Pond' received 10 Oscar nominations

Interestingly, Mark Rydell's On Golden Pond received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture for producer Bruce Gilbert, Best Director for Mark Rydell, Best Actor for Henry Fonda, Best Actress for Katharine Hepburn, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ernest Thompson. It was also nominated for Best Cinematography for Billy Williams, Best Film Editing for Robert C Jones and Robert L Wolfe, Best Original Score for Dave Grusin, and Best Sound for Richard Portman and David M Ronne.

Mark Rydell's famous projects

Throughout his film career, Mark Rydell delivered several hit and critically acclaimed films. His notable works include The Long Goodbye, On Golden Pond, Hollywood Ending, James Dean, Crime of the Century, The Rose and The Cowboys. He also directed episodes of TV series such as The Fugitive, Gunsmoke, The Wild Wild West, Family, The Reporter and Ben Casey, among others.

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