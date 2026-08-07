Priyanka Chopra joins Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe for sci-fi thriller Bluefly | See post

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra is set to add another Hollywood project to her filmography. Known for her roles in films such as Baywatch and The Bluff, the actor will next be seen alongside Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. Priyanka confirmed the news by sharing a report about the film on her social media.

Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with Russell Crowe in Bluefly

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared this update with her fans and wrote, "Onto the next… (sic)." The announcement comes at a time when Priyanka is also making headlines for her role in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated Varanasi.

(Image Source : IG: PRIYANKA CHOPRA)Screengrab from Priyanka Chopra's IG story.

The official synopsis of Bluefly, as mentioned in the Deadline report, reads, "Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn't supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent, and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home."

About Russell Crowe

For the unversed, Russell Crowe is a renowned Hollywood actor and director, best known for his role in the 2000 film Gladiator, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. In the film, he portrayed Maximus Decimus Meridius, a performance that received widespread critical acclaim.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prime Video's Citadel 2 and Heads of State. She will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi opposite Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027.

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