Spider-Man BND does what no Hollywood film has done before in India, crosses Rs 300 crore within six days

New Delhi:

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been ruling the Indian box office since its release and has broken several records. Within six days of its release, the film has set a new benchmark by becoming the first Hollywood movie to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in net collections in India.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film hit theatres in India on July 30 and worldwide on July 31. Apart from Tom Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink in key roles. Read on to find out the film's collection in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film did a business of Rs 21.50 crore on Tuesday across 16,793 shows. The Hollywood film had an overall English occupancy of 24.97%, with the highest of 33% recorded during the night shows, followed by 28.89% in the evening, 22.33% in the afternoon and 15.67% in the morning shows.

The film opened at the box office with a strong opening of Rs 60.60 crore and saw a slight drop on its second day, collecting Rs 49.35 crore. However, it benefited from its first weekend, collecting Rs 70.25 crore and Rs 77.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The film also witnessed a drop on its first Monday, with a collection of Rs 23.80 crore. Moreover, the film became the fastest Hollywood movie to surpass the Rs 200 crore gross mark in India, achieving the milestone within just three days of its release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Day-wise collection

So far, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 303.25 crore in India. Here's a look at the film's day-wise box office collection here:

Day 1: Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2: Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6: Rs 21.50 crore

Total collection: Rs 303.25 crore

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The fourth instalment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man Brand New Day, follows the story of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who attempts to rebuild his life after Doctor Strange's spell erases the world’s memory of his identity. However, as he tries to move on, a new threat forces him to return to action.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets India box office record, beats Avengers Endgame, Avatar and The Odyssey