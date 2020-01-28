Oscar menu to go 'almost' green

Oscars 2020 food menu will be 70 per cent plant-based.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced that the menu of the Governors Ball, which will happen post the Oscar ceremony on February 9, will be 70 per cent plant-based. The announcement was made after the AMPAS served an entirely plant-based menu at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday. According to Variety, the menu will be 70 per cent plant-based, and 30 per cent vegetarian, fish and meat.

"The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet.

"For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral," the organisation said in a statement.

All food will be responsibly sourced and sustainably farmed, the AMPAS added.

The news comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to have a plant-based menu at the Golden Globes.