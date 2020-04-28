Niles Fitch makes history as first black Disney prince

Fitch will play a charismatic and super-human like second-born royal named Prince Tuma.

"This is Us" star Niles Fitch made history after being cast as Disney's first live-action black prince in the upcoming film "Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals". The 18-year-old actor, who rose to fame playing teenage Randall Pearson in hit show "This Is Us", will star as Prince Tuma alongside Skylar Astin and Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the film, which will release on Disney+, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Fitch will play a charismatic and super-human like second-born royal named Prince Tuma.

"Welcome Disney's first Black prince @disneyplus," Fitch wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot of a news story. Sterling K. Brown was excited about the news, and commented: "When did you squeeze this in, Slim?!"

Tuma is described as a "Secret Society hopeful with super-human ability", which is "vital to the team's success". It also states that "his self-centered nature needs a lesson in empathy". Tuma will join other second in-line royals with super powers at an academy to learn how to work together and save the world.

Anna Mastro has helmed the film, which is written by Alex Livak and Andrew Green.

Fitch began appearing on "This is Us" during its first season in 2016 and has had more prominent storylines in recent seasons. He plays the high-school and college aged version of Randall, who is played by Sterling K. Brown in adulthood. The show is aired in India on Star World.

