Marvel's Black Widow delayed again, Scarlett Johansson starrer to now release in July

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVEL STUDIOS Poster of Black Widow featuring Natasha Romanoff

Following the massive success of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Marvel Studios is eyeing to re-create the box office magic with their next release Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson in the lead. However, owing to the global coronavirus pandemic the film has been delayed multiple times. Seems like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the superhero in the theaters. Marvel Cinematic Universe's solo "Black Widow" film, which aims to give a new twist to women power in the superhero universe is delayed again. The film has been pushed back by two months and will now debut on July 9 instead of May 7. The film was slated to release in 2020, but got pushed due to the Covid crisis.

Additionally, the film will be having a simultaneous release in the theatres and on streaming service Disney Plus. The studio's decision puts an end to a year-long uncertainty over the company's two marquee projects that were originally set to debut in theatres but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the same on Instagram, Marvel studios shared, "Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required."

The Cate Shortland-directed film has been delayed three times since the pandemic started last year. It was originally scheduled to release in theatres on May 20, 2020.

The film will bring back Scarlett Johansson as of Natasha Romanoff and her superhero alter ego Black Widow, as she traces her past to solve the puzzle of her life. Talking about her Marvel character and her decade long association with MCU, Johansson in an earlier interview said, "I think my character has really grown over the past 10 years. She has sort of fallen into a leadership position which I think is a natural place for her and she is very pragmatic and she is flexible and understands the shades of grey that exist in the universe and can operate above and below and she is brave."

"In her current incarnation it feels like she is finally a realised person and certainly much more grounded in my own life now, then I did 10 years ago. So it is interesting how those things go together," she added.

--with inputs from PTI, IANS