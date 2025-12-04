Is Marvel teasing the Avengers: Doomsday trailer? Fantastic Four post sparks chaos A short clip shared by the Fantastic Four handle has sent MCU fans spiralling into theories, convinced Marvel just hinted at the Avengers: Doomsday trailer release.

New Delhi:

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Robert Downey Jr, the film was announced last year and is scheduled for release in May 2026. As the release date approaches, rumours about the trailer have started circulating online.

Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement on social media, even though the studio has not officially confirmed a release date yet. According to a report by Collider, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer was initially expected to release alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash’s theatrical experience on December 19, 2025. However, fans speculate that it may drop digitally first, on December 7, 2025.

Fans speculate Avengers: Doomsday's trailer release date

Hinting at the trailer release timeline, the official Fantastic Four movie handle shared a cryptic post on X, sparking fan speculation about the Avengers: Doomsday trailer date.

The post featured a short clip from the movie, where characters refer to the Richards family's Sunday night dinner. In the clip, they say, "We make a point to do family dinner every week. Sunday at 7, on the dot, no matter what."

Fans were quick to react to the 7-second clip. One user wrote, "I'm here and early!" Another commented, "They should lowkey drop the Doomsday trailer at this time (sic)."

About Avengers: Doomsday

For the unversed, Avengers: Doomsday is the upcoming instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the superhero action-adventure film stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and others in the key roles. The information regarding the film's plot is under wraps.

Also Read: Here's everything you need to know about Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday's cast