Here's everything you need to know about Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday's cast Recently, Marvel Studios announced the new part of 'Avengers'. Now the makers have shared the list of all the actors and revealed that the shooting of 'Avengers: Doomsday' has started.

Good news has come to the fore for the fans of Marvel movies. After 'Avengers: Endgame', its next part 'Avengers: Doomsday' was announced last year. However, the return of Robert Downey Jr in the role of the ultimate villain, Doctor Doom, was not welcomed well by fans. However, seems like the makers have made it up to the fans as they announced the star cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday' on Wednesday. Know who all will be seen reprising their role in the upcoming movie here.

Old veterans will be returning again

Marvel Studios informed on Wednesday that the production of the film 'Avengers: Doomsday' has started. Along with this, the producers have also revealed the star cast, which indicated that several veteran actors of the MCU will be reprising their roles. In this new part, several Avengers have returned in this part in the form of Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Ant-Man and Loki. In this film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr will be seen as the supervillain Doctor Doom.

These superheroes are also returning

Apart from the old superheroes, many other legendary superheroes will be seen in this film. Many of these actors will be seen working with the MCU for the first time. Those superheroes are Vanessa Kirby, who is going to play the role of Invisible Woman Sue Storm in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' in the coming July, now she is also ready for this film. Pedro Pascal will also join the Avengers as Reed Richards. Also, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn will also be seen. The actors in Marvel's upcoming film 'Thunderbolt' will also be seen in this film. Many characters of the 'X-Men' series like Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart are also included in this film.

When will the film be released?

This film will be released in theatres on May 1 next year. Now it remains to see when will the makers complete their shooting schedules and when will they start the promotional campaign.

