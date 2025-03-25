'The Batman 2' gets a new title and genre shift on Warner Bros. The Batman 2 as Warner Bros. reveals a new title and genre shift. The sequel's new direction hints at a fresh take on the iconic superhero. Scroll down to read for more updates on the highly anticipated film.

The status of The Batman 2 remains unknown, as the film's latest postponement has pushed its theatrical release date to 2027. However, Matt Reeves' next blockbuster receives a few changes when the sequel's filming schedule is delayed. According to Warner Bros. Spain, The Batman 2's title has changed, with the studio officially listing the film as "Untitled Batman film," implying that The Batman 2 will not be the sequel's final title.

Along with the revised title, the sequel is classified as action/adventure/sci-fi/fantasy, in contrast to The Batman's action-adventure designation. This could imply that the proposed follow-up will incorporate more fantasy elements alongside its more grounded themes.

Barring another delay, The Batman 2 will arrive five years after the Oscar-nominated The Batman, a gap that has irritated some fans given how well-received the original film was and the surge of popularity its Max offshoot series, The Penguin, received after its first season. The current release delay, reported in December, has also angered its star actor, Robert Pattinson, who has tried to keep a sense of humor despite admitting to becoming impatient with the lack of major development.

The current delay in the second part comes as Reeves has yet to finalize his screenplay for the film, with the director stating that he is taking his time to construct the appropriate plot. Reeves is co-writing the movie with Peter Craig, who also wrote the original film.

Pattinson is one of just two confirmed actors for the sequel, alongside Colin Farrell, who will reprise his role as crime boss Oz Cobb/Penguin from The Batman and The Penguin. Zoe Kravitz is set to return as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, while Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), and Barry Keoghan (Joker) are scheduled to reprise their roles from The Batman.

Though The Batman 2 is more than two and a half years away from hitting theaters, Reeves confirmed that work will begin later this year. The film is part of Reeves' projected trilogy, which could include The Penguin Season 2 and more spinoffs. The Batman 2 premieres in theaters on October 1, 2027.

