Neha Kakkar faces backlash for crying on stage after 3-hour delay in Melbourne | Watch Neha Kakkar is often seen getting emotional and crying on TV stages, especially during performances. Her emotional outbursts have become a regular feature of her appearances on various shows.

Bollywood's popular playback singer, Neha Kakkar, is once again making headlines, but this time not for her musical talent. The singer, known for her hit songs like "Badri Ki Dulhaniya," "Coca Cola," and "Sunny Sunny," has recently found herself at the center of controversy after a video of her emotional outburst at a live concert in Melbourne went viral.

Neha, who gained fame as a contestant on Indian Idol before becoming one of Bollywood’s top singers, was performing at a concert in Melbourne, but arrived three hours late. In the viral video, the singer is seen breaking down in tears on stage, apologising to her fans for the delay. "You guys are so sweet! You’ve waited for so long. I hate making anyone wait. I’m so sorry!" Neha said through her tears, clearly overwhelmed. She continued, "This means a lot to me. I will always remember this evening. You guys have managed time for me, and I’ll make sure to make you all dance tonight."

Despite her emotional apology, the video has sparked mixed reactions from the audience. Some fans defended her, appreciating her sincerity, while others were far less forgiving. The live crowd can be heard in the video expressing frustration with the situation. "This is not India, you’re in Australia!" one person can be heard saying. Others sarcastically mocked her by commenting, "Go back! We’ve been waiting for three hours. Great acting!" and "This is not Indian Idol."

The singer, who has also been a judge on Indian Idol, has faced criticism for being inconsiderate toward her audience. Many social media users pointed out that as a professional, she should have ensured better timing and communication with her fans. Some even accused her of creating a "drama" for attention, while others expressed concern over why she was so late in the first place.

While Neha's fans are divided over the incident, many are curious to know the real reason behind her late arrival. Although she hasn't publicly addressed the delay, this incident has certainly overshadowed her musical achievements for the moment.

Neha Kakkar, who has long been a favorite in Bollywood music, is known for her catchy tracks and vibrant personality, but her recent Melbourne concert drama has ignited debate across social media. Whether it’s an emotional outpouring or a PR mishap, only time will tell how this incident impacts her public image.