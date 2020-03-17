Lady Gaga reveals why she didn't like being single

Lady Gaga with Michael Polansky

Popstar Lady Gaga said there was a time when her work had taken over her personal life so much so that she didn't like being single. The 33-year-old singer, who is currently dating investor Michael Polansky, said she felt as if she had lost control over her private life.

"It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life... I was actually having a lot of trouble with it, I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad," Gaga said on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show".

Last month, the "Poker Face" hitmaker made her romance with Polansky Internet official. The couple has been dating for a few months and was also seen holding hands and kissing in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.