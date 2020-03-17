Lady Gaga reveals why she didn't like being single

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
Last month, Lady Gaga made her relationship with Michael Polansky official on social media.

New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2020 19:07 IST
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga with Michael Polansky

Popstar Lady Gaga said there was a time when her work had taken over her personal life so much so that she didn't like being single. The 33-year-old singer, who is currently dating investor Michael Polansky, said she felt as if she had lost control over her private life.

"It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life... I was actually having a lot of trouble with it, I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad," Gaga said on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show".

Last month, the "Poker Face" hitmaker made her romance with Polansky Internet official. The couple has been dating for a few months and was also seen holding hands and kissing in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

