Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker break up after 2 years; here's the real reason

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker break up after 2 years; here's the real reason

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first sparked romance rumours back in April 2020 when they were spotted driving in Arizona together.

Prerna Yadav Edited by: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2022 17:00 IST
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PLUTONCATMAG

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker 

Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns NBA player Devin Booker have broken up. The couple who kept their relationship lowkey decided to part ways after two years of dating as per reports. A source close to Kendall shared the news about her breakup with E! News. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," the insider said.

Recently, Kendall shared pictures from a fancy restaurant with model Fai Khadra, making fans speculate whether the reality star has split from boyfriend Kevin. 

India Tv - Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PLUTONCATMAG

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker 

According to the source, the couple had a "really nice time" in Italy together during sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding festivities "but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker - India Tv

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker 

Kendall told Devin she "wanted space and time apart," according to the source, who shared, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another."

Related Stories
Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 looks invite funniest memes and jokes

Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 looks invite funniest memes and jokes

Kylie Jenner's hot pics in bold bikini top leaves netizens shocked

Kylie Jenner's hot pics in bold bikini top leaves netizens shocked

Did Kendall Jenner confirm breakup with boyfriend Devin Booker? Shares pic with model Fai Khadra

Did Kendall Jenner confirm breakup with boyfriend Devin Booker? Shares pic with model Fai Khadra

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumours back in April 2020 when they were spotted driving in Arizona together. After weeks of relationship speculation, the pair officially began dating in June of that year. In 2021, the couple took Instagram to make their relationship official by sharing photos of each other on Valentine's Day. On June 12, 2021, Kendall shared a few PDA-packed pictures on her Instagram Story to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

India Tv - Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PLUTONCATMAG

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

In fact, in April 2022, Kendall opened up about her relationship during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said how she watches every game that Kendall plays and when she's not at the games, she's constantly on the phone following the same whereas, Devin also made a rare statement about being in a good place with Kendall when he told WSJ. Magazine.

-with ANI Inputs

Top News

Latest News