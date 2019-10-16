Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Jennifer Aniston: Producers least interested in Friends movie

Jennifer Aniston: Producers least interested in Friends movie

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in Friends for 10 seasons.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 12:00 IST
Representative News Image

Jennifer Aniston

"Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston says the cast wanted to go for big-screen adaptation of the beloved sitcom, but the makers were least interested about it. Aniston and her co-stars from the NBC series, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, have time and again been prodded for a reunion or movie but it's all in vain.

Another hit show from the 1990s that went to have its movie franchise was "Sex and The City" but things didn't fly for "Friends". Asked why they didn't do a "Friends" movie, Aniston told Variety, "Because our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us. Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much."

View this post on Instagram

And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

The actor, who famously played Rachel Green on the show for 10 seasons, said the cast. Asked if there was a point when the six leads would have decided to do a film based on the series, she said, "It depends. I mean, we haven't all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun."

"We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it's better this way, but we'll never know," Aniston added.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 LIVE Updates October 15 episode Next StoryLitti chokha vendor to Bhojpuri superstar, tracing Khesari Lal Yadav's  