Friends Reunion: BTS makes special appearance revealing RM learnt English by watching beloved sitcom

The highly anticipated Friends Reunion special episode is finally out. While fans got to witness the star cast of the show Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, there have been many other elements of surprise too. One of them being the presence of K-pop band BTS in the episode. Band member RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, revealed that the show played a big role in teaching him English.

Kim Nam-Joon can be heard saying "My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. FRIENDS really had a big hand in teaching me English and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship." Post this, the entire South Korean Septet can be heard saying "We Love FRIENDS" in unison.

The Friends Reunion special episode also featured special appearances by David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The show, which first aired in 1994, was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later achieved a cult status through TV reruns and streamers. Over a decade, Aniston played Rachel Green, Courteney Cox was Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow played Phoebie Buffay, Matt LeBlanc essayed Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry was Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer played Ross Geller.

