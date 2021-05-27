Friends Reunion special is out and here're are some fan favourite moments from it

Image Source : TWITTER Stills from Friends Reunion

Friends Reunion special episode is out. While fans across the globe can watch the original cast of the show -- of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer -- on HBO Max, Indian fans can stream it on Zee5. The special has become an instant hit among its ardent fans who can't stop talking about it. They are already sharing their favourite moments from the reunion on social media and Twitter is abuzz with trending hashtags related to the show.

Watching the cast slipping into the characters of Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribiani has been a treat to them. Here're some fan favourite moments from the Friends Reunion Special:

Besides the original cast, the reunion special will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

"Friends: The Reunion" debuts on the one year anniversary of the launch of the network HBO Max and exactly one year after it was originally supposed to air. The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but the unit was only able to begin filming in April.

Ben Winston directs the special and executive produces along with "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The special comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.