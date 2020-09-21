Image Source : FILE IMAGE Emmy Awards 2020: Here's the complete list of winners

The Primetime Emmy Awards that took place on Sunday (local time) bestowed some of the finest artists of the entertainment industry in a socially-distanced award ceremony. 24-year-old Zendaya made history as she became the youngest female actor to win the award in the leading role for 'Euphoria. Here's a complete list of winners at the 2020 Emmy Awards:-

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jeremy Irons ('Watchmen')

Hugh Jackman ('Bad Education')

Paul Mescal ('Normal People')

Jeremy Pope ('Hollywood')

Mark Ruffalo ('I Know This Much Is True') [WINNER]

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett ('Mrs. America')

Shira Haas ('Unorthodox')

Regina King ('Watchmen') [WINNER]

Octavia Spencer ('Self Made')

Kerry Washington ('Little Fires Everywhere')

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott ('Hollywood')

Jim Parsons ('Hollywood')

Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend')

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ('Watchmen') [WINNER]

Jovan Adepo ('Watchmen')

Louis Gossett Jr. ('Watchmen')

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor ('Hollywood')

Uzo Aduba ('Mrs. America') [WINNER]

Margo Martindale ('Mrs. America')

Tracey Ullman ('Mrs. America')

Toni Collette ('Unbelievable')

Jean Smart ('Watchmen')

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')

Don Cheadle ('Black Monday')

Ted Danson ('The Good Place')

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek') [WINNER]

Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate ('Dead to Me')

Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

Linda Cardellini ('Dead to Me')

Catherine O'Hara ('Schitt's Creek') [WINNER]

Issa Rae ('Insecure')

Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish')

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher ('Brooklyn Nine-Nine')

William Jackson Harper ('The Good Place')

Alan Arkin ('The Kominsky Method')

Sterling K. Brown ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

Tony Shalhoub ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

Mahershala Ali ('Ramy')

Kenan Thompson ('Saturday Night Live')

Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek") [WINNER]

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin ('GLOW')

D'Arcy Carden ('The Good Place')

Yvonne Orji ('Insecure')

Alex Borstein ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

Marin Hinkle ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')

Cecily Strong ('Saturday Night Live')

Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek) [WINNER]

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

