Image Source : PR FETCH Eddie Murphy on Coming 2 America: 'I want people to have great experience while watching it'

Released in 1988, Coming To America,the American rom-comthat featured the comical and charming Eddie Murphy received love and appreciation from film critics and viewers alike. The movie gave Eddie a loyal fan base worldwide, across many generations, making him one of the best actors in Hollywood in the genre of comedy. 33 years later, Eddie Murphy is back as Akeem with the sequel to the cult classic. Titled Coming 2 America, the romantic comedy is all set for a global premiere on March 5th 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about the sequel, Eddie Murphy says, “In Coming ToAmerica, an African prince travels to America to find a regular girl and he brings her back to make her his princess. It’s a modern fairytale that a lot of people love and also, it was the very first time they ever had a movie with Black folks, where you had kings and queens. The upcoming film is a really cool continuation of that story and I want people to have a great experience while watching it.”

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Original cast favourites from Coming To Americareturn including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, NomzamoMbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 Americathe most anticipated comedy film of the year.

The Amazon Original Movie is all set to release globally on March 5th 2021, while the original title Coming To America is already available on the service for streaming.