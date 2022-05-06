Doctor Strange 2: WandaVision to latest SpiderMan, MCU films/shows to watch before Multiverse in Madness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Posters of Marvel films and shows

Doctor Strange 2 has released in India amidst much fanfare. Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Witch has marked an adventurous journey in Multiverse. Joining them are some new and recurring characters including, Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stuhlbarg (Nicodemus West), and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer). The film is a sequel to Marvel's 2016 film Doctor Strange, the first stand-alone film dedicated to the titular character. As Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness hits thetaers, here is a list of MCU films and shows to watch before you witness Sam Raimi's magic on screen.

Doctor Strange

For starters, you can watch the first Doctor Strange to know the world of Dr Stephen Strange. How he got his powers, what are his powers and how he influences MCU are some questions that you should find answers to for a better understanding of the film.

WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Witch makes some tough choices in MCU's Phase 3. Its repercussions were shown in WandaVision in addition to Wanda Maximoff's struggle to retreat from that world. Dr Strange reaches out to her for help and therefore, it makes sense to revisit the show streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

What If?

Marvel has been talking about Multiverse and alternate realities in the Phase 4 but what exactly do they mean by it? 'WhatIf?' has the answer. The animated show not only has a dedicated episode to Doctor Strange explaining the many versions of him in different realities but also shows what he's capable of if he turns evil. It's like an animated teaser of the possibilities in MoM.

Loki

In Doctor Strange and Avengers: Endgame, Sorceror Supreme shares with the amateur neurosurgeon what a timeline of the universe is and how tampering with it can cause branching and complicating things further. Loki elaborated on that thought. Watching the show will give you a perspective about different versions of the same person in alternate realities.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doctor Strange directly got involved with the madness in the multiverse only after Peter Parker reached out to him for help. The teen boy didn't want the world to know his reality and asked Dr Strange to cast a spell. The dangerous move backfired resulting in villains from across the multiverse bleeding into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. It's only fair to know the starting point of the mess before you step into it.

