'Doctor Strange 2,' 'Thor 4,' 'Black Panther' sequel delayed again, check out new release dates here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DOCTOR STRANGE, THOR Doctor Strange, Thor

As theaters begin to function at full capacity around the world, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite films. Their excitement was at the roof when Disney had announced the release dates for his new set of films. However, will be disappointed to know Disney's change of plans. They would need to wait a little bit longer to see 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' among other Marvel films to return to the silver screens. The release dates for these projects have been delayed by Disney, yet again.

Here are release dates according to Variety,

'Doctor Strange 2' has been shifted from March 25 to May 6

has been shifted from March 25 to May 6 'Thor: Love and Thunder' from May 6 to July 8

from May 6 to July 8 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' from July 8 to Nov. 11.

from July 8 to Nov. 11. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was bumped from February 17 to July 28, 2023.

With the 'Black Panther' sequel shifting to November, 'The Marvels' release has been postponed to early 2023. '

Along with the deluge of Marvel delays, Disney has moved the fifth 'Indiana Jones' instalment back nearly a year. The still-untitled film, starring Harrison Ford as the fedora-wearing, swashbuckling archaeologist, will open on June 30, 2023, instead of July 29, 2022.

Disney movies on schedule for the 2021 release will play exclusively in theatres for 45 days before moving to digital platforms, however, the company has not solidified plans for 2022 and beyond, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, Marvel's last release "Shang-Chi and The Legend of 10 Rings" had a successful run at the box office, The film, starring actor Simu Liu in the lead role, is Marvel's superhero offering with Asian actors in the lead. Director Destin Daniel Cretton's recent film released in theatres on September 3. The film also stars Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Florian Munteanu.

Besides Shang Chi, Sony Pictures’ sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, shattered all pandemic-era benchmarks with a stunning $90.1 million domestic debut in the US. The Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson biggie also made huge waves internationally with a blockbuster opening of $13.8 million in Russia, the largest ever for Sony in that market. The saga revolving around one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters was released in India on October 14.

-- with ANI inputs