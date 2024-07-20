Deadpool and Wolverine final trailer: Makers unveil Lady Deadpool's look, Dafne Keen returns | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Deadpool and Wolverine releases in theatres on July 26.

Marvel Studios on Friday unveiled the final trailer of the much-awaited superhero film, Deadpool and Wolverine. The trailer also features the first full look of Lady Deadpool. After teasing a small glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the last teaser, the latest trailer finally revealed her complete look. The most significant disclosure in the final Deadpool and Wolverine is the arrival of Dafne Keen, who famously played the juvenile mutant X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman in 2017's Logan.

Watch the final trailer:

That was meant to be Jackman's final performance as his legendary X-Men character, but he consented to reprise his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Deadpool picture. Jackman has stated that he is portraying a different form of Wolverine than the one who died in Logan, therefore it was unclear whether Keen will feature in the upcoming picture.

Although, during her press tour Dafne Keen shared that she won't be part of the project, ''Of course it's sad. I love Hugh and creatively, I love Ryan [Reynolds] and I love Shawn [Levy]. "I'm really excited to see what they've made. I think Shawn is one of the best directors out there right now. Obviously, Ryan's a legend. It would have been amazing to be part of it, but I'll just go watch it as a fan, to see my old buddy in it," she said.

Deadpool & Wolverine is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The film is directed by Shawn Levy. Deadpool and Wolverine releases in theatres on July 26.

