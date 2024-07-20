Bad Newz becomes Vicky Kaushal's biggest opener ever, collects THIS much on Day 1 | Box Office Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bad Newz was released on July 19, 2024

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz was finally released in cinemas this Friday. The film captivated mostly positive review from film critics including India TV, which gave the film 4 out of five stars. The film also didn't disappoint its makers in terms of box office collection on its opening day. As per Sacnilk, the comedy drama flick minted Rs 8.5 crore on Friday, making it the biggest opener for Vicky Kaushal ever. In occupancy terms, the film witnessed an overall 22.83 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

India TV's review

India TV's Aseem Sharma gave four out of 5 stars to Bad Newz and in his review for the film, he wrote, ''Bad Newz has everything you look out for in a comedy film. On acting terms, lead and supporting casts will not disappoint you. The story is good with a touch of fresh pairing of the trio, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The film is a good watch, and you can definitely enjoy it with your family or your partner. Apart from the story and actors, the film also contains some of retro songs, including from Dharma Productions archives, which we bet will tickle your funny bone.'' Read the full review here.

About the film

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari is released in theatres on July 19, 2024. This is the first film of Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal together. This is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie Good Newz which featured Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. This film will be Animal famed actor Triptii's first commercial film as a lead.

