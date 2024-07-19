5 Bollywood songs obsessed with word 'Tauba' that will give you frenzy

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM MUSIC VIDEO Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba

Vicky Kaushal's dance moves and Karan Aujla's song Tauba Tauba Fever has become the talk of the town ever since its release. From memes to doing the dance step challenge, social media is filled with these videos. The song which has gone viral ever since its release has amassed millions of views within a short period. Let's take a look at how Bollywood is obsessed with the word Tauba.

1. Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz

The 'Tauba Tauba' song from the recently released movie 'Bad Newz' is sung by the Punjabi singing sensation, Karan Aujla. The song was out on July 2, 2024. Since its release, the song has been getting an amazing response from listeners. Fans can't stop themselves from dancing to the peppy track.

2. Tauba Tuhmare from Chalte Chalte

The track has lines Tauba tumhare yeh ishare/Hum to deewane hai tumhare/Raaz yeh kaise khol rahi ho. This song is sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik and captures the romantic essence in the video as well as in the lyrics. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

3. Emotional Attyachar from Dev D

The lines Tauba tera jalwa, and Tauba tera pyar resonates with the current trend. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song features Mahie Gill and Abhay Deol.

4. Tauba Tauba from Kaal

This popular song has lines Tauba Tauba ishq main kariya, which had everyone dancing to their feet. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Kunal Ganjawala, Sunidhi Chauhan and Richa Sharma. The song features John Abraham.

5. Tauba Tauba by Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher's song is of course one of the most popular ones. The lines Tauba Tauba ve teri surat concerning the trendy word which is going viral these days. The song is from his Kailasa album and day is loved by everyone.

