RRR star Ram Charan to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Superstar Ram Charan is the guest of honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) where he will also be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema. The festival, hosted by the Victorian State Government annually, will organise a retrospective of the actor's films to celebrate his journey in the film industry. It runs from August 15 to 25.

"I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe.

"The success of 'RRR' and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne,” the actor said in a statement. Mitu Bhowmick Lange, festival director of IFFM, said Ram Charan's presence at the 15th edition of the festival adds a layer of prestige to it.

"We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and look forward to celebrating his achievements with audiences at the festival," she said. Ram Charan's next films are "Game Changer" with Kiara Advani and "RC16" with Janhvi Kapoor.

Along with Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar are also part of this film produced by Dil Raju. Meanwhile, Thaman is the music director of this film. Dil Raju said that there are five songs in the film, out of which three will entertain the audience on a grand level. The first song of the film 'Jaragandi' was released on Ram Charan's birthday i.e. Wednesday, 27 March.

The story of 'Game Changer' was written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film has music composed by S. Thaman. According to media reports, the budget of the film is between Rs 300-400 crore.

