'I wanted to be associated with something...', Tanya Maniktala on 'Kill'

At the heart of “Kill”, which has been touted as the most violent Indian movie ever made by its producers, is its leading lady Tanya Maniktala, who knew she was in for a "ride" when she first read the script by director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The filmmaker had written down every little detail about the elaborate fight sequences in the movie that features Maniktala, Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in main roles.

According to a report in PTI, actress Tanya Maniktala who featured in the film Kill spoke at length about being a part of the film. Maniktala, who has starred in prominent roles in OTT series like “Flames”, “A Suitable Boy”, “Tooth Pari” and “P I Meena”, remembers discussing her role with the director who was confident that her portrayal would bring an emotional heft to the story. "Nikhil sir told me this is what is on paper, but I want to see how you make your character come alive because there's only so much I can do to her on paper.

"After all, action is what we are playing with, but how you make yourself the underlying emotion behind all of that is entirely up to you. When people tell me they connected with her and felt empathy for her, I feel ‘I did my job".

When the team was filming the intense action sequences, Maniktala said she was concerned for Lakshya and Juyal. She consciously decided not to watch it in person because she wanted to experience the unfiltered intensity of the movie on the big screen. “In the scenes, where I witnessed action happening in front of me, I was holding on to things so tightly, I was so scared.

"I was like, 'Is everybody okay?' The boys are so well-trained, it's muscle memory for them, they know exactly what they're going to do and what's going to happen next," she said, adding that the off-camera environment was a lot of fun.

“Kill”, which is still running in cinemas, has garnered significant acclaim and has amassed over Rs 16 crore at the box office. The story follows the story of army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who boards the same train in which his girlfriend is travelling with her family. They soon realise that they are trapped in the train as it has been taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to mercilessly kill the passengers. “Kill” is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

