Missing 27 Dresses? 7 similar films you can watch this weekend

Romance lies at the heart and it is often best enjoyed while curled up on the couch alone or with a loved one. Revisiting the classic Hollywood films while you are snuggling inside a blanket with your loved one and having a box of chocolates. What could be better than this? Let's take a look at the timeless classic films similar to 27 Dresses.

1. Bride Wars

Bride Wars tells the story of Emma and Olivia's friendship of many years is put to the test when they both end up scheduling their wedding on the same day. They refuse to adjust and make plans to sabotage each other's weddings. Directed by Gary Winick, the film stars Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Johnson, Bryan Greenberg and Chris Pratt among others.

2. The Proposal

The Proposal is the story of New York editor Margaret faces deportation, she convinces her assistant Andrew to marry her in return for a promotion. However, when she visits his hometown, it changes her in many ways. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Malin Akerman, Craig T. Nelson, Betty White, Oscar Nunez and Denis O'Hare among others.

3. The Ugly Truth

The Ugly Truth is the story of Television producer Abby striking a deal with Mike, who is cynical about relationships and agrees to participate in a few relationship tests to salvage her show and woo Colin, her neighbourhood doctor. Directed by Robert Luketic, Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler, Eric Winter and Cheryl Hines among others.

4. When in Rome

When in Rome is the story of Beth, a successful and single art curator, attending her sister's wedding in Rome, she finds herself surrounded by admirers. However, she falls in love with Nicholas, her brother-in-law's cousin. Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, the film features Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Will Arnett, Danny DeVito and Angelica Huston.

5. Letters to Juliet

Letters to Juliet is about Sophie joining a volunteer group in Verona that responds to letters seeking romantic advice. When she replies to a letter from Claire dated 1957, it inspires her to search for her long-lost love. Directed by Gary Winick, the film features Amanda Seyfried, Christopher Egan and Franco Nero among others.

6. Confessions of a Shopaholic

Confessions of a Shopaholic is the story of Rebecca, a compulsive shopper, who works as an advice columnist for a financial magazine, preaching what she hasn't practised. As her dream nears fulfilment, her shopaholic past threatens to haunt her. Directed by P.J Hogan, the film stars Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter and Joan Cusack.

7. What's Your Number?

What's Your Number? is the story of Ally's career comes to an end after she gets dumped by her boyfriend. Devastated by the turn of events, she decides to contact the men she previously dated in a desperate attempt to find true love. Directed by Mark Mylod, the film stars Anna Faris, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Ari Graynor among others.

