'Bhaiyya Ji': Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film to be released on THIS platform | Deets inside

Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji' is a 2024 Hindi language action drama film. It also casts Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky and Jatin Goswami. This film marked the second collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee and director Apoorv Singh Karki.

OTT release date and platform

The film was released on May 24, 2024. The fans who missed seeing it in the theatres can now see the movie in comfort in their house. The proud makers of the film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' announce the OTT release date for Bajpayee starrer 'Bhaiyya Ji'. It is all set to premiere on July 26, 2024, on the ZEE5 OTT platform. This was the 100th film for the actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Check the post:

About the film

The film story revolves around a character known as Bhaiyya Ji, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is a retired criminal. He sets on a journey to get revenge on an influential Gujjar, responsible for his younger brother's death. Bhaiyya Ji along with his group starts a movement of revenge that puts a threat in the whole criminal world.

Major scenes of the movie were shot in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Apoorv Singh Karki directed the film whereas, he also wrote the storyline for the movie along with Deepak Kingrani.

About the actor

Manoj Bajpayee is an Indian actor who has worked in Hindi films alongside Telugu and Tamil films. The actor has won several awards for his acting skills. The 1998 release of Ram Gopal Varma's directorial 'Satya' proved a breakthrough in the actor's career as he received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. He was last seen in the 'Bhaiyya Ji' film alongside Zoya Hussain.

