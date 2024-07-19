Shahid Kapoor to don uniform on Valentine's Day, 'Deva' release date announced along with new poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva's release date has been announced

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is going to rock the screen with another action-packed film. He is set to return to the silver screen with 'Deva'. His last film 'Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' was released in February 2024. On the other hand, since the announcement of Deva, there has been anticipation for the film and now we finally get to see something rock-solid on it. Along with the release date, the makers have also revealed Shahid Kapoor's look. Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are producing the high-octane action thriller Deva.

Shahid Kapoor made a special post

In the post, Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a bulletproof jacket. He has a gun in his hand, which shows that he is at the scene of a firing incident. Sharing this picture, he wrote in the caption, 'Experience the thrill of Deva, as this power-packed action thriller will hit theatres on February 14, 2025!' People seemed excited in the comment section of this post of Shahid Kapoor.

About the film

Deva is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Roshan Andrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. Deva is described as a thrilling, dramatic, action-packed film, by the makers. The film promises a roller-coaster ride. Shahid Kapoor plays a brilliant but rebellious police officer, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Shahid Kapoor is on vacation

Let us tell you, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the hit film 'Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Apart from this, he was also seen in the web series 'Farzi'. This series was also liked by the people and now fans are waiting for its second season. The actor is currently vacationing with his family at an undisclosed location. His wife Mira Kapoor has shared several pictures of their summer vacation on Instagram.

