Image Source : INSTAGRAM COVID-19: Paramount delays two upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' movies

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release dates of Tom Cruise's next two "Mission: Impossible" movies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christopher McQuarrie is directing the seventh and eighth instalments of the long-running, which were scheduled to release back-to-back on July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively.

According to Variety, the two sequels will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022.

In February, the shooting on the seventh film in Italy was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The studio has shuffled the release dates of a number of projects.

Chris Pratt-starrer "The Tomorrow World", a post-apocalyptic thriller, will has taken the July 23, 2021 slot. The studio will release animated feature Paw Patrolon August 20, 2021.

The reboot of 2000 action adventure movie, "Dungeons and Dragons" has been pushed back from November 19, 2021, to May 27, 2022.

