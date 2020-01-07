Chris Hemsworth donates USD 1 million to fight Australian bushfires

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday announced that he is donating USD 1 million to fight against the Australian bushfire. The 36-year-old actor, who lives in Byron Bay, New South Wales, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram urging his followers to muster up whatever they can for the nation's charities. "Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia," Hemsworth wrote.

"My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya," he added.

Hemsworth's announcement comes a day after the devastating bushfires dominated the stage during the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, with many award winners including Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix using platform to draw attention to the ongoing crisis.

Almost six million hectares have burned in Australia in the ongoing bushfire crisis, with over 20 deaths reported so far.

Other Hollywood stars who have made donations to the organisations supporting fire relief include actors Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Nick Kroll, Joel Edgerton, and pop singer Pink.

