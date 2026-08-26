Avengers Endgame: Encore trailer released with Avengers: Doomsday sneak peek, to release in four languages

Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers Endgame: Encore back to theatres in India on September 25, 2026. The special theatrical presentation of the 2019 blockbuster will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film will also be screened in IMAX and on screens certified under Marvel Studios Presents Infinity Vision, a new premium large-format certification designed for larger screens, brighter picture quality and enhanced sound.

Avengers Endgame: Encore to include Avengers: Doomsday glimpse

The biggest draw for fans will be the exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. Audiences watching Avengers Endgame: Encore on IMAX and Infinity Vision-certified screens will get an additional sneak peek of the upcoming Marvel Studios film. The special presentation will allow fans to revisit the conclusion of the Infinity Saga before the next Avengers film arrives later this year.

Watch the trailer here:

Avengers Endgame: Cast and makers

Avengers Endgame features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others.

The film was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee served as executive producers.

Avengers Endgame: Plot

Avengers Endgame picks up after Thanos wipes out half of all life in the universe. The surviving Avengers struggle to come to terms with the loss before coming together for one final attempt to reverse the devastation and bring back those they lost.

The film originally released in 2019 and became the conclusion to the Infinity Saga, bringing together characters and storylines that had unfolded across more than a decade of Marvel films. Marvel Studios’ Avengers Endgame: Encore will release in Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About Avengers: Doomsday

On the other hand, Avengers: Doomsday is the next instalment in the Avengers franchise and is set to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026. The film features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland and Pedro Pascal, among others.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together several Marvel superheroes for a new battle, following the events of Avengers Endgame.

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