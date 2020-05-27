Zoa Morani donates plasma second time, says ‘last time it helped get a patient out of ICU'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZOAMORANI Zoa Morani donates plasma second time

Actress Zoa Morani, who had recovered from coronavirus last month, has donated blood for plasma therapy the second time. Daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani, Zoa was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with her sister Shaza in April and had survived. Since then, she has been playing an active role in helping other patients through plasma donation. Sharing a few pictures from the hospital of her donating blood, she wrote, "Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone"

Earlier, the actress had shared photos from her first plasma donation procedure and wrote, "Today at Nair Hospital I donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials (COVID recovered blood can help other serious COVID positive patients recover) Dr. Shastri, Dr. Ramesh & team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy."

Zoa Morani, along with her father and sister, has been very grateful to the health officials who helped them battle the novel coronavirus. After recovering from the infection, both the sisters shared heartfelt gratitude to them through Instagram posts. Zoa also thanked her family for being very supportive during this hard time.

She shared an old family picture from vacation and wrote on Instagram, "#positiverecovery... Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative !... All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!... Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital), Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital), Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital)."

On the other hand, after Zoa's sister Shaza Morani also shared a long note that she had written in the hospital. She has revealed her journey in the post and has thanked her family for taking care of her during this hard time.

