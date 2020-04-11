Saturday, April 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  Varun Dhawan LIVE with Zoa Morani on her coping with coronavirus
Varun Dhawan LIVE with Zoa Morani on her coping with coronavirus

Actress Zoa Morani, who is COVID-19 positive, has shared her experience on battling the deadly disease on Instagram .ive with actor and good friend Varun Dhawan.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2020 17:40 IST
Varun Dhawan LIVE with Zoa Morani on her coping with coronavirus: Updates
Varun Dhawan LIVE with Zoa Morani on her coping with coronavirus: Updates

Actress Zoa Morani tested positive on April 7 and was moved to the COVID-19 positive patient's isolation ICU. Two days later, her father, producer Karim Morani, tested positive for the virus. The actress had returned from a trip to Rajasthan, and self-quarantined herself post the trip. While she experienced symptoms like a cough and fever, her first COVID-19 test came back negative. Zoa's sister Shaza, on the other hand, was tested positive without experiencing any symptoms. Shaza's second test has come back negative. and will be going home soon. Now, Varun Dhawan, who's a friend of Zoa's, has connectedwith her online on Instagram today. Catch all the live updates here as Zoa Morani shares her coronavirus recovery experience.

 

Live updates :Varun Dhawan live with Zoa Morani on coronavirus journey

  • Apr 11, 2020 5:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Zoa is a brave fighter, says Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan lauded his friend Zoa Morani for being such a brave fighter in battling the deadly COVID-19.

  • Apr 11, 2020 5:32 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Varun Dhawan announced on Twitter

    https://twitter.com/Varun_dvn/status/1248657082586300417

