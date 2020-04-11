Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan LIVE with Zoa Morani on her coping with coronavirus: Updates

Actress Zoa Morani tested positive on April 7 and was moved to the COVID-19 positive patient's isolation ICU. Two days later, her father, producer Karim Morani, tested positive for the virus. The actress had returned from a trip to Rajasthan, and self-quarantined herself post the trip. While she experienced symptoms like a cough and fever, her first COVID-19 test came back negative. Zoa's sister Shaza, on the other hand, was tested positive without experiencing any symptoms. Shaza's second test has come back negative. and will be going home soon. Now, Varun Dhawan, who's a friend of Zoa's, has connectedwith her online on Instagram today. Catch all the live updates here as Zoa Morani shares her coronavirus recovery experience.

Latest News on Coronavirus