As Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser creates new record, fans ask makers about new release date

As Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser creates new record, fans ask makers about release date

KGF: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly the much-awaited release of this year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Kannada superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Ever since its inception, movie enthusiasts are eager to know every little detail about the action-thriller and one amongst those is regarding the film's release date. The second part which was earlier slated to release in July got postponed due to the COVID pandemic. But now, the makers have finally shared an update! Taking to Twitter on Friday, the director surprised everyone by revealing that the film's teaser has raked more than 200 million views and therefore created a record. He thanked everyone and wrote, "You Gangsters made our Monster fearless & unstoppable Fire."

Not only this but another tweet was made by Neel which also included the teaser video clip and was captioned, "Thank you everyone for the thundering response!!!" He even hashtagged the same with #KGF2Teaser200MViews. For those unversed, the teaser that dropped on January 7 this year made fans crazy and garnered over a million views in just a few hours.

Have a look at his posts here:

As soon as the update was shared, the loyal fan base went crazy and everyone wanted to know when Rocky Bhai's story will be unveiled. Everyone asked about the big announcement revolving around the release of the sequel of the magnum opus. Soon, hashtag #KGFChapter2 started trending on the micro-blogging website on top spots.

See how fans reacted:

For those unversed, the film will star Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheer while Raveena will be seen as the female lead Srinidhi Shetty. Apart from the three, the film which will release in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi will also feature Prakash Raj.