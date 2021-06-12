Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK World Day Against Child Labour: Ayushmann Khurrana highlights issue

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is Unicef's celebrity advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), has spoken about the practice of child labour as a total violation of child rights, on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Saturday,

"Child labour robs children of their childhood and is a complete violation of their rights. Covid-19 has made children, especially girls and migrant children, more vulnerable, exposing them to greater risks. Closure of schools, increased violence at home, death of parents, and job loss within families is driving children to child labour," Ayushmann said.

"Join hands to prevent this from happening. Advocate for social protection schemes for the poorest families. Highlight that all children should safely go back to schools when they re-open. Dial ChildLine 1098 if you see any child in distress," he appealed to all.

On the other hand, Ayushmann is missing his live gig days. Recently, the actor shared a throwback post that showed him performing live. Along with the post uploaded on Instagram Story, the actor wrote a sentimental note about missing live shows. "Do we see the light at the end of the tunnel? Whenever I'll get to do this again, I will probably cry," wrote Ayushmann.

A video of the actor singing had been uploaded by a fan. It was captioned: "Imagine standing there, waving and singing 'Paani da rang' with him!"

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to start work on his next film "Doctor G". He shares the screen with Rakul Preet Singh in the comedy directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. He has finished shooting for two films, "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha's "Anek".

Ayushmann and his wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help people who have been affected by Covid.